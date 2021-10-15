Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas as well as refining, marketing, supply and transportation; and manufacturing and marketing of petrochemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 3.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.43%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.46%.

First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.79%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A - Free Report) : This energy and petrochemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.99%, compared with the industry average of 3.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.01%.

