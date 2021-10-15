In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas as well as refining, marketing, supply and transportation; and manufacturing and marketing of petrochemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 3.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.43%.
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.46%.
First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.79%.
Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A - Free Report) : This energy and petrochemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.99%, compared with the industry average of 3.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.01%.
