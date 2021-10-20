Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This distributor of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company with operations across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of general consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

