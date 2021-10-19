In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:
POSCO (PKX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.62%.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 2.70%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.
