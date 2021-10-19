Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Alkermes plc (ALKS - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Alkermes plc Price and Consensus

Alkermes’ shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alkermes plc Price

Commercial MetalsCompany (CMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer, recycler and marketer of steel and metal products, related materials and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals’ shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Commercial Metals Company Price

EniS.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This producer, transporter, and marketer of natural gas, oil and produces chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eni SpA Price

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


