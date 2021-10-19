Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company Price and Consensus

Deere & Company Price and Consensus

Deere & Company price-consensus-chart | Deere & Company Quote

Deere's has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deere & Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deere & Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deere & Company peg-ratio-ttm | Deere & Company Quote

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture transportation