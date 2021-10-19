Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) : This company engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.8% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.11, compared with 33.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ComstockResources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Comstock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53, compared with 33.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Grupo Financiero GaliciaS.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 60.5% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

