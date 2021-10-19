In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) - free report >>
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) - free report >>
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) : This company engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.8% over the last 60 days.
SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus
SilverBow Resources price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Quote
SilverBow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.11, compared with 33.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
SilverBow Resources PE Ratio (TTM)
SilverBow Resources pe-ratio-ttm | SilverBow Resources Quote
ComstockResources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comstock Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote
Comstock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53, compared with 33.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Comstock Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Comstock Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote
Grupo Financiero GaliciaS.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 60.5% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.