We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) : This provider of engineered lifting solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) : This diversified owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus
Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG - Free Report) : This developer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and NGL primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Price and Consensus
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Middlefield Banc Corp. Price and Consensus
Middlefield Banc Corp. price-consensus-chart | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.