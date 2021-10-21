In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This producer and seller of oil and gas in Brazil and across the world has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Petrobras has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.43, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) : This retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.9% over the last 60 days.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37, compared with 33.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.75, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.