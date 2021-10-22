We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This designer, builder, and seller of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) : This operator, developer, and acquirer of midstream assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Hess Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Hess Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Hess Midstream Partners LP Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.