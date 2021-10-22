Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This designer, builder, and seller of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) : This operator, developer, and acquirer of midstream assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

