In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - free report >>
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - free report >>
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and across the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.84%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.02%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Middlefield Banc Corp. Price and Consensus
Middlefield Banc Corp. price-consensus-chart | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.
Middlefield Banc Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Middlefield Banc Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This provider of consulting services to business customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.54%, compared with the industry average of 16.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.
Resources Connection, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Resources Connection, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.