Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and across the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.84%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.02%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This provider of consulting services to business customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.54%, compared with the industry average of 16.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

