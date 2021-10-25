We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer of recreation vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Stantec Inc. (STN - Free Report) : This provider of professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.