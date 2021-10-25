Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer of recreation vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Stantec Inc. (STN - Free Report) : This provider of professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


