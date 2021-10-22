In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI - Free Report) : This investment banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Houlihan Lokey’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
OvintivInc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv’s shares gained 25.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Credit AcceptanceCorporation (CACC - Free Report) : This provider of funding, receivables management, collection, sales training and related services to automobile dealers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Credit Acceptance’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
