Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI - Free Report) : This investment banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Houlihan Lokey’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OvintivInc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv’s shares gained 25.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Credit AcceptanceCorporation (CACC - Free Report) : This provider of funding, receivables management, collection, sales training and related services to automobile dealers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Credit Acceptance’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

