Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:
TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.77%.
POSCO (PKX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.62%.
Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking and mortgage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.63%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.43%.
