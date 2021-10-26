Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Ring Energy’s shares gained 50.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Targa Resources’ shares gained 14.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tesla’s shares gained 29.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Cheniere Energy’s shares gained 12.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

