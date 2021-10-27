Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Associated Banc-Corp Price and Consensus

Associated Banc-Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.31, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Associated Banc-Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.

 

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 34.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

finance transportation travel-leisure