Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Associated Banc-Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.31, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.
MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 34.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
