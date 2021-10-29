We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company as well as a manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This owner, operator, and acquirer of LNG carriers with multi-year charters has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Partners LP Price and Consensus
GasLog Partners LP price-consensus-chart | GasLog Partners LP Quote
Mistras Group, Inc. (MG - Free Report) : This provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.
Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus
Mistras Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Mistras Group Inc Quote
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This logistics and transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) : This owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus
Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.