Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28:

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC - Free Report) : This holding company for Cambridge Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in mining and extracting crude oil from the vast oil sands deposits of northern Alberta has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.69%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) : This bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.60%.

