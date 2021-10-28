In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) - free report >>
American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) - free report >>
American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:
American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
American National Bankshares’ shares gained 14.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Price
American National Bankshares, Inc. price | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF - Free Report) : This financial holding company for BOKF, NA has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
BOK Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
BOK Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | BOK Financial Corporation Quote
BOK Financial’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BOK Financial Corporation Price
BOK Financial Corporation price | BOK Financial Corporation Quote
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG - Free Report) : This exploration and production company based in Wayzata has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price and Consensus
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote
Northern Oil and Gas’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.