Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This distributor of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DevonEnergy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Devon has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

