In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This distributor of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote
Albertsons has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Albertsons Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote
DevonEnergy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Devon has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Devon Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Devon Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.