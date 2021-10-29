Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Triton International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Unity Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company that manufactures and retails home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.50, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This company that provides business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


