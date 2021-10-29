We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Triton International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Unity Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company that manufactures and retails home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.50, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This company that provides business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.