Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company that manufactures and retails home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.
Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.26%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.03%.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This company that provides data storage technology and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.
