Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) : This company that owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 90 days.

 

Community Health Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV - Free Report) : This company that operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

 

Revolve has a PEG ratio of 3.42, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 90 days.

 

Sonos has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

