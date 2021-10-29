In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) : This company that owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 90 days.
Community Health Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV - Free Report) : This company that operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.
Revolve has a PEG ratio of 3.42, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 90 days.
Sonos has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
