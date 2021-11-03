We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus
AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This retailer of recreational boats and yachts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) : This owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus
Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.