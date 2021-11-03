Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This retailer of recreational boats and yachts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) : This owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus

Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) - free report >>

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - free report >>

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary industrial-products retail