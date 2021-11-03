Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.77, compared with 4.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


