Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.41% and its five-year average dividend yield is 5.27%.

 

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.39% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.92%.

 

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.43% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

 

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

 

