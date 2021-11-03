We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.41% and its five-year average dividend yield is 5.27%.
Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.39% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.92%.
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.43% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.
Old Republic International Corporation (ORI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.
