New Strong Buy Stocks for November 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.4% over the last 60 days.

 

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) : This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) : This company that provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Harmonic Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This company that offers home and alternate site infusion services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


