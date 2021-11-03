Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Independent Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CNX Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


