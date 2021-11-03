In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.1% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.