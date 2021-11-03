In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) - free report >>
KLA Corporation (KLAC) - free report >>
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
KLA Corp has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.