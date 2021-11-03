In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
KLA Corporation (KLAC) - free report >>
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
KLA Corporation (KLAC) - free report >>
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica’s shares gained 14.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Celestica, Inc. Price
Celestica, Inc. price | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST - Free Report) : This vertically integrated solid waste services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Quote
Casella Waste Systems’ shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Price
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. price | Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Quote
Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) : This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus
Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote
Schneider National’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Schneider National, Inc. Price
Schneider National, Inc. price | Schneider National, Inc. Quote
KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
KLA Corporation Price and Consensus
KLA Corporation price-consensus-chart | KLA Corporation Quote
KLA Corp’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
KLA Corporation Price
KLA Corporation price | KLA Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.