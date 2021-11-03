Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Celestica’s shares gained 14.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST - Free Report) : This vertically integrated solid waste services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Casella Waste Systems’ shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) : This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Schneider National’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

 

KLA Corp’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

