Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.17% and its five-year average dividend yield is 4.63%.
Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.92% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) : This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.45% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.24%.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) : This food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.18% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.01%.
