Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Citizens & Northern Corp Price and Consensus

Citizens & Northern Corp Price and Consensus

Citizens & Northern Corp price-consensus-chart | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.17% and its five-year average dividend yield is 4.63%.

 

Citizens & Northern Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citizens & Northern Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citizens & Northern Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote

 

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Westamerica Bancorporation Price and Consensus

Westamerica Bancorporation Price and Consensus

Westamerica Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | Westamerica Bancorporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.92% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

 

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westamerica Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | Westamerica Bancorporation Quote

 

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) : This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.45% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.24%.

 

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

 

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) : This food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.18% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.01%.

 

Tyson Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tyson Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tyson Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) - free report >>

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - free report >>

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) - free report >>

Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance