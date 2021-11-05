We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ashford Inc. (AINC - Free Report) : This asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This company that operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.