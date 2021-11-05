Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ashford Inc. (AINC - Free Report) : This asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote

 

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus

Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus

Sterling Construction Company Inc price-consensus-chart | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote

 

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This company that operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) - free report >>

Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) - free report >>

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) - free report >>

Ashford Inc. (AINC) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services construction finance