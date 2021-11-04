In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Micro Devices’ shares gained 28.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 26.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
QCR Holdings’ shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC - Free Report) : This company that provides comprehensive energy services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Ameresco’s shares gained 63.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
