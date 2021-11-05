In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:
Watsco, Inc. (WSO - Free Report) : This company that distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.12% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.
Kaman Corporation (KAMN - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.04% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.51%.
Kforce Inc. (KFRC - Free Report) : This company that provides professional staffing services and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.43% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.05%.
