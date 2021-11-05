In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.13, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus
CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote
CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CNX Resources Corporation. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CNX Resources Corporation. peg-ratio-ttm | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
Dow's has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.