Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.13, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

 

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.

 

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

 

CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

CNX Resources Corporation. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CNX Resources Corporation. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CNX Resources Corporation. peg-ratio-ttm | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

 

Dow's has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks oil-energy