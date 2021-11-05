Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This company that operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

Veritiv’s shares gained 56.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

Ashford Inc. (AINC - Free Report) : This asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote

 

Ashford’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ashford Inc. price | Ashford Inc. Quote

 

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

 

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

 

C.H. Robinson’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

 

Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Materion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Materion Corporation Quote

 

Materion’s shares gained 32.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Materion Corporation price | Materion Corporation Quote

 

