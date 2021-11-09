Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.48, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.54, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.

 

CNO Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.31, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


