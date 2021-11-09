In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.48, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.54, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.31, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
