Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This diversified multibank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.48%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in mining and extracting crude oil from the vast oil sands deposits of northern Alberta has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) : This explorer for, producer, and seller of crude oil and natural gas in Canada has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.49%.
