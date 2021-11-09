Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This distributor of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

Albertsons has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 3.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

GildanActivewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

Gildan has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) - free report >>

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) - free report >>

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples retail