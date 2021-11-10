We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This owner and operator of food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Bancolombia S.A. (CIB - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC - Free Report) : This producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of hydrogen and nitrogen products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.