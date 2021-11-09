In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9:
Banner Corporation (BANR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Banner Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.
City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This provider of financial services through its Title Insurance and Services as well as the Specialty Insurance segments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.74%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.16%.
