Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

AshfordInc. (AINC - Free Report) : This asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Ashford’s shares gained 48.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CapriHoldings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This designer of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Capri’s shares gained 31% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First UnitedCorporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

First United’s shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


finance retail