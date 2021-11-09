In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
AshfordInc. (AINC - Free Report) : This asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Ashford’s shares gained 48.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CapriHoldings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This designer of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Capri’s shares gained 31% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First UnitedCorporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
First United’s shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.