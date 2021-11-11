In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) : This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.23%.
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This exploration and production (E&P) company with operations all over the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK - Free Report) : This research-based pharmaceutical company, that is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines as well as over-the-counter medicines, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.
