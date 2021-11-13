Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Back to top

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

 

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


