In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) - free report >>
Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) - free report >>
Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote
Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Occidental Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)
ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.