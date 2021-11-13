We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This provider of financial services through its Title Insurance and Services as well as the Specialty Insurance segments has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.7% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.03, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Donnelley has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.84, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
TerniumS.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15% over the last 60 days.
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.16, compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.