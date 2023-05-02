Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) : This company that provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities, municipalities and industrial customers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Badger Meter’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price

Badger Meter, Inc. Price

Badger Meter, Inc. price | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Group (EME - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Group’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price

EMCOR Group, Inc. price | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

PACCAR (PCAR - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

PACCAR’s shares gained 0.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PACCAR Inc. Price

PACCAR Inc. Price

PACCAR Inc. price | PACCAR Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) - free report >>

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers construction