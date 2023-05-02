See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:
Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) : This company that provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities, municipalities and industrial customers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus
Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote
Badger Meter’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Badger Meter, Inc. Price
Badger Meter, Inc. price | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote
EMCOR Group (EME - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote
EMCOR Group’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EMCOR Group, Inc. Price
EMCOR Group, Inc. price | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote
PACCAR (PCAR - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
PACCAR’s shares gained 0.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PACCAR Inc. Price
PACCAR Inc. price | PACCAR Inc. Quote
