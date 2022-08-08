We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote
Valley National Bancorp (VLY - Free Report) : This holding company for Valley National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Valley National Bancorp Price and Consensus
Valley National Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Valley National Bancorp Quote
Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Washington Federal, Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Federal, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Federal, Inc. Quote
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) : This provider of environmental and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote
Eneti Inc. (NETI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 263.6% over the last 60 days.
Eneti Inc. Price and Consensus
Eneti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eneti Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.