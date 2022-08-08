In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This car and truck rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
Avis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.93, compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
EchoStar Corporation (SATS - Free Report) : This networking technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
EchoStar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.60, compared with 80.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Service Properties Trust (SVC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Service Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 23.70 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
