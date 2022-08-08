Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This car and truck rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Avis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.93, compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

EchoStar Corporation (SATS - Free Report) : This networking technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

EchoStar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.60, compared with 80.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Service Properties Trust (SVC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Service Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 23.70 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

