Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
First Busey Corporation (BUSE - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Busey Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus
First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote
Now Inc. (DNOW - Free Report) : This distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
NOW Inc. Price and Consensus
NOW Inc. price-consensus-chart | NOW Inc. Quote
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Yellow Corporation (YELL - Free Report) : This transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.1% over the last 60 days.
Yellow Corporation Price and Consensus
Yellow Corporation price-consensus-chart | Yellow Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.