Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First Busey Corporation (BUSE - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Busey Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

Now Inc. (DNOW - Free Report) : This distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations  has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

NOW Inc. Price and Consensus

NOW Inc. Price and Consensus

NOW Inc. price-consensus-chart | NOW Inc. Quote

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Yellow Corporation (YELL - Free Report) : This transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.1% over the last 60 days.

Yellow Corporation Price and Consensus

Yellow Corporation Price and Consensus

Yellow Corporation price-consensus-chart | Yellow Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - free report >>

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) - free report >>

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) - free report >>

NOW Inc. (DNOW) - free report >>

Yellow Corporation (YELL) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy transportation