Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

HSBC has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


