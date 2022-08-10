In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
TTM’s shares gained 11.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI - Free Report) : This commercial real estate professional and investment management services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Colliers’ shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ModivCare Inc. (MODV - Free Report) : This technology-enabled healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
ModivCare’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
